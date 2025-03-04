India-Belgium Joint Venture Ignites 'Make in India' Defense Strategy

In a strategic move to bolster India's defense capabilities, European defense giant John Cockerill has teamed up with Indian firm Electro Pneumatics and Hydraulics Ltd. The joint venture is set to produce turrets for the Zorawar light tank program, a vital component of India's military modernization efforts.

The partnership, sealed on Tuesday, aims not only to supply the Indian Army but also to target export markets, officials from the Belgium-headquartered company stated. John Cockerill's extensive expertise in weapon systems and Electro Pneumatics' local knowledge will be key to achieving world-class defense solutions tailored to Indian needs.

This venture marks a milestone for both companies, with John Cockerill producing turrets outside Europe for the first time. The collaboration underscores a commitment to India's defense goals and the wider 'Make in India' initiative, promising innovation and advanced manufacturing solutions in challenging environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)