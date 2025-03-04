Left Menu

India-Belgium Joint Venture Ignites 'Make in India' Defense Strategy

European defense major John Cockerill partners with Indian Electro Pneumatics and Hydraulics to produce turrets for India's Zorawar light tank program. The JV aims to supply the Indian Army and explore export markets, enhancing India's defense manufacturing capabilities while supporting the nation's 'Make in India' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster India's defense capabilities, European defense giant John Cockerill has teamed up with Indian firm Electro Pneumatics and Hydraulics Ltd. The joint venture is set to produce turrets for the Zorawar light tank program, a vital component of India's military modernization efforts.

The partnership, sealed on Tuesday, aims not only to supply the Indian Army but also to target export markets, officials from the Belgium-headquartered company stated. John Cockerill's extensive expertise in weapon systems and Electro Pneumatics' local knowledge will be key to achieving world-class defense solutions tailored to Indian needs.

This venture marks a milestone for both companies, with John Cockerill producing turrets outside Europe for the first time. The collaboration underscores a commitment to India's defense goals and the wider 'Make in India' initiative, promising innovation and advanced manufacturing solutions in challenging environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

