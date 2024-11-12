Haiti's New PM Amid Crisis, Flight Hit by Gunfire Spurs Airline Suspensions

Alix Didier Fils-Aime has been inaugurated as Haiti's new prime minister after a dramatic incident wherein a flight from the United States was struck by gunfire near Port-au-Prince. The appointment by a presidential council came after the dismissal of interim PM Garry Conille, amidst promises to restore national security.

In his inauguration speech, Fils-Aime vowed to devote his talents and patriotism to the country's security, amidst continued political unrest following the assassination of former President Jovenel Moise. The unrest has seen armed groups seizing control of large territories within Haiti.

The attacked flight, originating from Fort Lauderdale, was diverted to Santiago in the Dominican Republic due to damage by gunfire. Spirit Airlines reported minor injuries to a flight attendant, with visible bullet damage noted on the aircraft, prompting both Spirit Airlines and American Airlines to suspend their Haiti operations.

The incident resulted in the indefinite closure of commercial flights out of Haiti's capital airport. This development is set against the backdrop of escalating gang violence affecting hundreds of thousands, compounded by dire humanitarian conditions exacerbated by nearly 4,000 deaths this year, as reported by the United Nations.

