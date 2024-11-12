Left Menu

Melania Trump Skips Traditional White House Meeting Amid Trump's Historic Political Comeback

Former First Lady Melania Trump is unlikely to attend a customary White House meeting with Jill Biden, citing scheduling conflicts related to her memoir. This follows Donald Trump's unprecedented win for a second, non-consecutive term as President, marking a historic political comeback for the 2024 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 11:54 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 11:54 IST
Melania Trump Skips Traditional White House Meeting Amid Trump's Historic Political Comeback
Former US First Lady Melania Trump (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Melania Trump, former First Lady of the United States, is expected to miss the traditional White House rendezvous with current First Lady Jill Biden, according to CNN. This arises amid Donald Trump's unexpected triumph in the 2024 Presidential elections, marking a historic political return.

CNN sources indicate that Melania Trump has a scheduling conflict due to commitments related to her newly published memoir. An unnamed source revealed that while the decision isn't finalized, the former First Lady might forgo the customary meeting. Jill Biden issued the invitation last week, coinciding with President Joe Biden's invitation to Donald Trump for a symbolic Oval Office meeting, signifying a peaceful transition of power.

The White House has announced a meeting between Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Wednesday. Meanwhile, reports suggest discussions are ongoing about persuading Melania Trump to travel to Washington for the event as part of tradition. In 2016, Michelle Obama, then First Lady, hosted Melania for tea and showed her around the White House.

Trump's 2024 election victory, secured with 295 electoral votes against Kamala Harris's 226, is remarkable, being the first US president in over a century to reclaim the office after a prior loss. This achievement places Trump alongside Grover Cleveland, the only other US president with two non-consecutive terms, serving in 1884 and 1892.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024