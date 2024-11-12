Melania Trump Skips Traditional White House Meeting Amid Trump's Historic Political Comeback

Melania Trump, former First Lady of the United States, is expected to miss the traditional White House rendezvous with current First Lady Jill Biden, according to CNN. This arises amid Donald Trump's unexpected triumph in the 2024 Presidential elections, marking a historic political return.

CNN sources indicate that Melania Trump has a scheduling conflict due to commitments related to her newly published memoir. An unnamed source revealed that while the decision isn't finalized, the former First Lady might forgo the customary meeting. Jill Biden issued the invitation last week, coinciding with President Joe Biden's invitation to Donald Trump for a symbolic Oval Office meeting, signifying a peaceful transition of power.

The White House has announced a meeting between Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Wednesday. Meanwhile, reports suggest discussions are ongoing about persuading Melania Trump to travel to Washington for the event as part of tradition. In 2016, Michelle Obama, then First Lady, hosted Melania for tea and showed her around the White House.

Trump's 2024 election victory, secured with 295 electoral votes against Kamala Harris's 226, is remarkable, being the first US president in over a century to reclaim the office after a prior loss. This achievement places Trump alongside Grover Cleveland, the only other US president with two non-consecutive terms, serving in 1884 and 1892.

(With inputs from agencies.)