Scholz Calls for Confidence Vote as Coalition Crisis Looms in Germany

In a significant political development, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced his decision to seek a vote of confidence on December 16, potentially paving the way for early parliamentary elections in February. The announcement follows the collapse of Scholz's three-party coalition government, raising the stakes in Germany's political landscape.

During a parliamentary address, Scholz emphasized his objective to pass crucial legislation, including measures for low-income child support and constitutional amendments to safeguard judicial independence. He has slated December 11 to formally request the vote, with the Bundestag deciding shortly after.

While Scholz initially aimed for March elections, pressure from the centre-right Christian opposition led to an expedited timeline. Opposition leader Friedrich Merz lauded the coalition's dissolution as a positive turn, critiquing Scholz's leadership and rallying his party ahead of the anticipated elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)