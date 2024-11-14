Bangladesh AG Advocates Sweeping Constitutional Changes

In a move that could reshape the political landscape, Bangladesh's Attorney General Mohammad Asaduzzaman has called for sweeping amendments to the nation's Constitution. Speaking to United News of Bangladesh, Asaduzzaman suggested removing key terms such as socialism, Bengali nationalism, and secularism. He also advocated for the reversion of phrasing to emphasize faith in Allah.

The call for change comes amid ongoing High Court hearings scrutinizing the legality of the 15th Constitutional Amendment, which was implemented in 2011. According to UNB, Asaduzzaman argued that these terms do not align with a nation where the vast majority of citizens are Muslim. He also questioned the relevance of Bengali nationalism in today's democratic society.

Asaduzzaman's remarks have ignited debate around Bangladesh's democratic framework. He asserts that the 15th Amendment undermines the spirit of the Liberation War and subsequent mass uprisings, perpetuating division and prolonging authoritarian rule. As per UNB reports, the Attorney General also critiqued constitutional articles that define national identity and the abolition of the caretaker government system as threats to democratic stability.

