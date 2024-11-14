Dominica Honors PM Modi with Highest National Award

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar extended congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Dominica recognized India's significant support across various sectors, notably healthcare, education, and digital technology, particularly the supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

In a post on social media platform X, Jaishankar lauded this acknowledgment as a testament to PM Modi's leadership and solidarity with the Global South. This came as Dominica announced it would confer its highest national honor, the Dominica Award of Honour, upon Modi at the upcoming India-CARICOM Summit.

The award, to be presented by Sylvanie Burton, President of the Commonwealth of Dominica, celebrates PM Modi's pivotal role during the COVID-19 pandemic and his unwavering commitment to fostering robust ties with Dominica. The India-CARICOM Summit, scheduled for November 19 to 21, 2024, in Georgetown, Guyana, will serve as a platform to enhance this partnership.

In an expression of gratitude, Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit praised Modi as a steadfast ally during challenging times, highlighting India's impactful vaccine support which also benefited other Caribbean nations. Dominica credits this gesture as a crucial aspect of its public health strategy, justifying their highest recognition.

The conference will see President Burton and PM Skerrit join discussions aiming to identify shared priorities and explore new cooperation opportunities. This tribute reflects deep-rooted ties and a shared vision for resilient development between India and the Caribbean region.

