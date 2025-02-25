India Reinforces Commitment to Gender-Inclusive Peacekeeping at Global South Conference

Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth underscored the pivotal role of women in peacekeeping while delivering the valedictory address at the conference on ‘Women in Peacekeeping - A Global South Perspective' in New Delhi. Organized by the Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping in India, the two-day conference brought together women peacekeepers from India and 35 other nations to deliberate on evolving roles, share best practices, and explore strategies for enhancing female participation in peacekeeping missions.

Highlighting India's unwavering commitment to peacekeeping operations, Shri Sanjay Seth noted that the country has contributed more than 2.9 lakh troops over seven decades across 50 UN Peacekeeping Missions. He stressed that peacekeeping is not only about troop deployment but also about building capacity, improving preparedness, and ensuring an inclusive, people-centric approach to conflict resolution. He emphasized that women peacekeepers significantly contribute to preventing and responding to gender-based violence, offering protection and support to survivors, and fostering an inclusive approach that prioritizes the needs of women and children in conflict-affected regions.

Addressing the evolving security landscape, Shri Sanjay Seth called for greater unity among Global South nations, urging them to collaborate in securing peace, prosperity, and stability. He encouraged leveraging collective wisdom, exchanging experiences, and pooling resources to transform shared aspirations into concrete progress.

Reiterating Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision, he highlighted India’s global engagement through five guiding principles: Respect, Dialogue, Cooperation, Peace, and Prosperity. He emphasized that these principles reflect India's dedication to fostering a just, balanced, and representative world order, ensuring inclusive, sustainable, and environmentally conscious growth.

The conference featured significant discussions on key peacekeeping issues. The first day addressed challenges such as tackling ‘Sexual Exploitation & Abuse’ within peacekeeping environments and the role of modern technology in improving operational effectiveness. The second day focused on the role of women peacekeepers, opportunities for collaboration in training and capacity building within the Global South, and strategies to promote regional cooperation in peacekeeping efforts.

The event also recognized and honoured women peacekeepers for their exemplary contributions to global peace and security. Shri Sanjay Seth personally interacted with and felicitated these officers, acknowledging their efforts in breaking gender stereotypes, inspiring local communities, and leading by example.

Senior military officials, including Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani, Under Secretary General for Peace Operations, Department of Peace Operations Mr. Jean-Pierre Lacroix, and other dignitaries from India and Global South nations, participated in the event. The conference reaffirmed India’s leadership in promoting inclusive peacekeeping, advancing gender equality, and strengthening the role of women in global security and peace efforts.