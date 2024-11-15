Drone Strike in Northern Israel Leaves Two Injured: Updates from Haifa's Rambam Hospital
Two individuals were injured following a drone strike at the IDF's Elyakim training base. They were brought to Haifa's Rambam Hospital with moderate injuries, primarily shrapnel wounds, and are currently undergoing medical scans. Their conditions remain stable as investigations into the incident continue.
In a concerning development, the Rambam (Maimonides) Hospital in Haifa admitted two individuals to its trauma department following a drone attack at the Elyakim training base.
The incident occurred on Thursday evening in northern Israel, resulting in both patients suffering from shrapnel wounds.
According to hospital reports, the wounded were conscious upon arrival, with their conditions classified as moderate. They are presently undergoing a comprehensive round of medical scans to ascertain the full extent of their injuries.
