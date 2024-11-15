Left Menu

Drone Strike in Northern Israel Leaves Two Injured: Updates from Haifa's Rambam Hospital

Two individuals were injured following a drone strike at the IDF's Elyakim training base. They were brought to Haifa's Rambam Hospital with moderate injuries, primarily shrapnel wounds, and are currently undergoing medical scans. Their conditions remain stable as investigations into the incident continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 09:45 IST
Drone Strike in Northern Israel Leaves Two Injured: Updates from Haifa's Rambam Hospital
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a concerning development, the Rambam (Maimonides) Hospital in Haifa admitted two individuals to its trauma department following a drone attack at the Elyakim training base.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in northern Israel, resulting in both patients suffering from shrapnel wounds.

According to hospital reports, the wounded were conscious upon arrival, with their conditions classified as moderate. They are presently undergoing a comprehensive round of medical scans to ascertain the full extent of their injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024