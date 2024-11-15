Left Menu

Elon Musk and Iran's UN Ambassador Discuss US-Iran Tensions

Elon Musk met with Iran's UN ambassador to discuss defusing US-Iran tensions. The secretive New York meeting was deemed 'positive' by Iranian officials. The dialogue followed Musk's involvement in Ukraine and Trump's past decisions that heightened tensions. Iran remains committed to peaceful nuclear discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 09:49 IST
Elon Musk and Iran's UN Ambassador Discuss US-Iran Tensions
Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a pivotal and secretive meeting, tech magnate Elon Musk and Iran's UN ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, delved into strategies to defuse escalating tensions between Iran and the United States. The dialogue, which lasted over an hour in a concealed New York location, was described by two Iranian officials as 'positive,' with both sides eager to find common ground, according to the New York Times.

Musk, who was appointed by former President Trump as the co-director of a governmental efficiency agency, recently participated in high-level talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. The tech mogul, recognized for his role in maintaining communication lines for Ukraine amidst its ongoing conflict with Russia, also played a central role in this international discourse. Historically, U.S.-Iran relations have been fraught; Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and assassination of Iranian general Qassim Suleimani in Iraq in 2020 strained ties, leading Iran's supreme leader to ban direct negotiations with Trump.

In the broader context, the Iranian administration, under President Masoud Pezeshkian, has expressed willingness to engage with international agencies on its nuclear program's peaceful intentions. Despite the U.S.'s unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Iran claims compliance with its terms. Though Iran's UN mission opted not to publicly comment on the Musk-Iravani meeting, the discussions reportedly included proposals for Musk to seek sanctions exemptions to bolster business opportunities in Tehran, as allegedly communicated by ambassador Iravani.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024