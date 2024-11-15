Quetta Railway Station Blast: A Region on Edge

As security concerns grip parts of Balochistan, mobile and internet services will remain suspended, ARY News reported on Friday. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) spokesperson reassured that these measures aim to maintain law and order following recent events.

A blast last Saturday at Quetta Railway Station claimed the lives of at least 26 individuals and injured more than 40, including women and children. According to Commissioner Quetta Hamza Shafqaat, the deadly explosion occurred at 8:25 am during the departure of the Jaffar Express.

Due to the security situation, Pakistan Railways announced the temporary shutdown of Quetta railway station from November 11 to 14, and train services resumed after security clearance, ARY News reported. The United States strongly condemned the attack in a State Department briefing, reinforcing its partnership with Pakistan against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)