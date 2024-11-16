Biden Strengthens Ties with South Korea and Japan amid North Korea-Russia Concerns

On Friday, United States President Joe Biden emphasized the robust alliances with South Korea and Japan, while voicing alarm over the "dangerous and destabilizing cooperation" evolving between North Korea and Russia, as reported by the New York Times. President Biden engaged in talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit held in Lima, Peru.

This meeting unfolded against the backdrop of intensified concerns regarding North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, who reportedly supports Russia through troop deployments and long-range ballistic missile tests. The allies issued a joint statement vehemently condemning the North Korea-Russia collaboration, according to the New York Times.

The joint statement by the three leaders highlighted the issues, "Deepening military cooperation between the DPRK and Russia, including munitions and ballistic missile transfers, is particularly egregious given Russia's status as a Permanent Member of the U.N. Security Council." They affirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine in exercising its right to self-defense, as articulated in Article 51 of the UN Charter. Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law a treaty ratifying a comprehensive strategic partnership with North Korea, encompassing mutual military assistance in the event of an attack.

Additionally, Biden commended the strategic partnership between Japan and South Korea, noting it as his final meeting with them. "I am proud to have helped be one of the parts of building this partnership," expressed President Biden.

Following the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit, President Biden is set to travel to Manaus and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from November 17-19, to participate in the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. (ANI)

