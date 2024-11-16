Unveiling India's Diplomatic Milestones: Landmark Bilateral Agreements

AS Bhasin's latest book, 'Negotiating India's Landmark Agreements,' delves into five pivotal bilateral agreements that have shaped India's diplomatic history. These include the India-China Agreement on Tibet, the Indo-Soviet Treaty, the Simla Agreement, the India-Sri Lanka Accord, and the India-US Civil Nuclear Energy Agreement.

Bhasin's detailed analysis uncovers the political sagas and backroom negotiations that defined each accord, such as India's optimistic yet ill-fated attempt to retain influence in Tibet, and the strategic Indo-Soviet alliance amid Cold War tensions. Through meticulously researched archival sources, the author vividly portrays the complexities and stakes involved.

The narrative highlights diplomatic challenges and triumphs, providing a comprehensive understanding of how these agreements reflected and influenced India's foreign policy evolution. Bhasin's work is a must-read for anyone interested in the intricacies of international relations and the nuanced dynamics of India's global engagements.

