Left Menu

Unveiling India's Diplomatic Milestones: Landmark Bilateral Agreements

In 'Negotiating India's Landmark Agreements,' AS Bhasin analyzes five key Indian bilateral agreements, revealing intricate political narratives and historic implications. From the India-China Agreement on Tibet in 1954 to the India-US Civil Nuclear Agreement in 2008, the book offers invaluable insights into India's diplomatic landscape and strategic decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 18:23 IST
Unveiling India's Diplomatic Milestones: Landmark Bilateral Agreements
Negotiating India's Landmark Agreements by A S Bhasin (Image/ Penguin Books). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AS Bhasin's latest book, 'Negotiating India's Landmark Agreements,' delves into five pivotal bilateral agreements that have shaped India's diplomatic history. These include the India-China Agreement on Tibet, the Indo-Soviet Treaty, the Simla Agreement, the India-Sri Lanka Accord, and the India-US Civil Nuclear Energy Agreement.

Bhasin's detailed analysis uncovers the political sagas and backroom negotiations that defined each accord, such as India's optimistic yet ill-fated attempt to retain influence in Tibet, and the strategic Indo-Soviet alliance amid Cold War tensions. Through meticulously researched archival sources, the author vividly portrays the complexities and stakes involved.

The narrative highlights diplomatic challenges and triumphs, providing a comprehensive understanding of how these agreements reflected and influenced India's foreign policy evolution. Bhasin's work is a must-read for anyone interested in the intricacies of international relations and the nuanced dynamics of India's global engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024