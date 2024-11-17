Controversy Over ICC Event in Disputed Kashmir Regions

Jamil Maqsood, leading the Foreign Affairs Committee of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), has sharply criticized plans by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to hold international cricket events in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), which includes Hunza, Skardu, and Muzaffarabad. Maqsood labelled such actions as 'irresponsible,' arguing they would exacerbate political tensions and infringe upon local Kashmiri rights under Pakistani control.

In a detailed statement, Maqsood underscored that PoJK, encompassing the regions of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan and what Pakistan calls 'Azad Kashmir,' is internationally acknowledged as disputed territory. He accused Pakistan of violating international law through its military and political presence in these areas, resulting in the political marginalization of local communities. By proposing the ICC Champions Trophy in these regions, Maqsood argued, Pakistan is breaching global norms and using sports to legitimize its occupation, further denying Kashmiris their aspirations for self-determination.

Maqsood supported India's objections, urging global bodies like the International Cricket Council (ICC) to understand the political ramifications of events in such areas. He highlighted that holding championships in disputed territories risks normalizing Pakistan's occupation. Maqsood appealed to Pakistan to respect international laws and withdraw its presence, allowing Kashmiris to decide their future autonomously. He affirmed UKPNP's dedication to a peaceful, united Kashmir, urging international institutions to avoid becoming political pawns and instead advocate for justice and peace in the region.

The UKPNP's statement emphatically called for the exclusion of cities like Hunza and Skardu from the Champions Trophy tour. This stance aligns with the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) protest against the PCB's plans. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah quickly denounced the PCB's unconsulted actions, pushing the ICC to alter the Champions Trophy schedule. Subsequently, the ICC suspended the tour and revised the venues, respecting international concerns over the disputed regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)