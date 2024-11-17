Left Menu

India and Nigeria Forge Deeper Ties to Champion Global South Development

India and Nigeria are committed to prioritizing development issues crucial to the Global South. The two nations aim to lead the global conversation on development, with Prime Minister Modi's state visit to Nigeria reinforcing their partnership in sectors such as defense, technology, and renewable energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 20:48 IST
Secretary of Economic Relations, Dammu Ravi (Photo/MEA Youtube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In a significant diplomatic event, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary Dammu Ravi asserted that India and Nigeria are steadfastly committed to addressing development issues vital to the Global South. These remarks were made during a special briefing coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Nigeria.

Ravi emphasized the strategic positioning of both nations, with India being an influential G20 member and Nigeria a pivotal player in the African Union, aiming to prioritize the development agenda of the Global South in international forums. This comes at a time when Nigeria, as a member of BRICS, is prepared to place development at the heart of global discussions.

The dialogue between PM Modi and Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja highlighted shared experiences and potential collaborations across sectors such as defense, technology, and renewable energy. The leaders also discussed broader global and regional challenges, reinforcing commitments during the Voice of Global South Summit. PM Modi's visit marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Nigeria in 17 years, underscoring the significance of this diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

