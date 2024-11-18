Left Menu

Brazil Welcomes PM Modi with Vedic Mantras at G20 Summit

Brazilian Vedic scholars prepare to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Vedic mantras at the G20 summit. They highlight the profound influence of the Vedas, expressing joy and excitement. PM Modi will participate as a Troika member to reinforce Global South priorities during the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 09:43 IST
Brazil Welcomes PM Modi with Vedic Mantras at G20 Summit
Brazilian Vedic scholars to welcome PM Modi in Brazil (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Brazil for the G20 summit, he will be greeted by Brazilian Vedic scholars chanting sacred Vedic mantras. The scholars, who have incorporated these ancient teachings deeply into their lives, shared how the Vedas have become a source of joy and inner peace for them.

Among these scholars is Jenifer Scholles, who began her journey into Vedic studies a decade ago. 'I couldn't find meaning in life until I discovered the Vedas,' Scholles told ANI, admitting to a mix of nerves and happiness at the prospect of meeting PM Modi. Fellow scholar Jonas Masetti, also known as Acharya Vishwanatha, echoed these sentiments, noting the growing resonance of Indian culture in Brazil, with students embracing Sanskrit, mantras, and epic tales like Ramayana and Mahabharata.

During the summit, slated for November 18-19, PM Modi will take part as a Troika member, a role that positions India to significantly influence the agenda by continuing the emphasis on Global South priorities established during its own G20 presidency. Modi expressed anticipation for constructive discussions aligning with India's vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' and plans to engage in dialogues to enhance bilateral cooperation with world leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024