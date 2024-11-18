Brazil Welcomes PM Modi with Vedic Mantras at G20 Summit

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Brazil for the G20 summit, he will be greeted by Brazilian Vedic scholars chanting sacred Vedic mantras. The scholars, who have incorporated these ancient teachings deeply into their lives, shared how the Vedas have become a source of joy and inner peace for them.

Among these scholars is Jenifer Scholles, who began her journey into Vedic studies a decade ago. 'I couldn't find meaning in life until I discovered the Vedas,' Scholles told ANI, admitting to a mix of nerves and happiness at the prospect of meeting PM Modi. Fellow scholar Jonas Masetti, also known as Acharya Vishwanatha, echoed these sentiments, noting the growing resonance of Indian culture in Brazil, with students embracing Sanskrit, mantras, and epic tales like Ramayana and Mahabharata.

During the summit, slated for November 18-19, PM Modi will take part as a Troika member, a role that positions India to significantly influence the agenda by continuing the emphasis on Global South priorities established during its own G20 presidency. Modi expressed anticipation for constructive discussions aligning with India's vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' and plans to engage in dialogues to enhance bilateral cooperation with world leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)