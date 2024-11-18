Left Menu

BYC Condemns Fuel Truck Attack: Urges Action Against Border Persecution

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee has condemned the Pakistan Coast Guard for attacking a Baloch vehicle carrying fuel. The locals protested, demanding justice as the incident highlights economic struggles and human rights violations in Balochistan, exacerbated by state brutality. BYC calls for peaceful trade opportunities and an end to oppression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 11:33 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 11:33 IST
BYC Condemns Fuel Truck Attack: Urges Action Against Border Persecution
Picture of the injured driver and charred vehicle (Photo/X@BalochYakjehtiC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has issued a strong condemnation of the Pakistan Coast Guard's actions after an incident in Panwan Jewani, District Gwadar, where a paramilitary force opened fire on a Baloch vehicle transporting fuel, resulting in the vehicle being destroyed by fire. Fortunately, the driver survived the attack.

Responding to the assault, residents of Panwan town blocked the main road, expressing their outrage. BYC reports that the Coast Guard and local officials have made empty promises regarding concessions to the victims, yet no actions have been taken over 24 hours later. The Committee has emphasized the region's dependence on border trade due to severe poverty and lack of economic structure.

In its statement on X, BYC highlighted the ongoing oppression by Pakistani forces worsening conditions for Baloch people, who already struggle for basic necessities and face regular human rights violations. They called for an end to such state brutalities and stood in solidarity with fostering peaceful trading opportunities for Baloch citizens reliant on border commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

