BYC Condemns Fuel Truck Attack: Urges Action Against Border Persecution

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has issued a strong condemnation of the Pakistan Coast Guard's actions after an incident in Panwan Jewani, District Gwadar, where a paramilitary force opened fire on a Baloch vehicle transporting fuel, resulting in the vehicle being destroyed by fire. Fortunately, the driver survived the attack.

Responding to the assault, residents of Panwan town blocked the main road, expressing their outrage. BYC reports that the Coast Guard and local officials have made empty promises regarding concessions to the victims, yet no actions have been taken over 24 hours later. The Committee has emphasized the region's dependence on border trade due to severe poverty and lack of economic structure.

In its statement on X, BYC highlighted the ongoing oppression by Pakistani forces worsening conditions for Baloch people, who already struggle for basic necessities and face regular human rights violations. They called for an end to such state brutalities and stood in solidarity with fostering peaceful trading opportunities for Baloch citizens reliant on border commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)