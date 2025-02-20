Balochistan's Unyielding Voice: Protests Escalate Over Enforced Disappearances

Demonstrations have erupted across Balochistan, with students, relatives of the missing, and locals taking to the streets to demand an end to enforced disappearances and to condemn extrajudicial killings. According to The Balochistan Post (TBP), students from Law College Turbat in Kech organized a demonstration to protest the disappearances of Kamil Sharif and Ehsan Sarwar Baloch. They carried banners and placards through the college grounds, calling for the safe return of both men.

The protesters gathered in front of the administration block, demanding immediate action and accusing Pakistani officials of engaging in 'unconstitutional and illegal acts' by detaining Baloch students for extended periods. The TBP reported that the family of Israr Allah staged a demonstration near Gadani Mor on the Quetta-Karachi highway, blocking traffic and calling for his safe return. He has been missing since December 3, 2023. This marks their fifth protest, with previous ones yielding no results.

Protesters have criticized local authorities and political leaders for conducting 'false negotiations' and making 'empty promises.' They claimed officials previously asked them to display the Pakistani flag during a protest, promising Israr's release, yet no progress was made. In Mastung, Mir Ahmed Chiltanwal Sumalani accused Pakistani Forces of abducting his younger brother, Zahoor Ahmed Sumalani, at the Sinjidi FC checkpoint.

Chiltanwal reported that two weeks earlier, the CTD and intelligence agencies had raided his home and village, detaining two cousins later found dead. TBP also noted that the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) continued its protest outside the Quetta Press Club for the 5,735th day. Baloch Students Organization members, including Secretary-General Samand Baloch, visited the camp in solidarity.

VBMP Vice Chairman Mama Qadeer Baloch emphasized the group's demand for the safe recovery of the missing and justice for extrajudicial killing victims. He highlighted February's grim human rights record in Balochistan, citing over 60 disappearances and three killings. Mama Qadeer criticized the government's lackluster response, noting years of advocacy have not improved the situation, with policies remaining inadequate to address the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)