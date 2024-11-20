World Uyghur Congress Criticizes Arrests of Pro-Democracy Activists in Hong Kong

The World Uyghur Congress has issued a strong condemnation of the Chinese government's recent arrests of pro-democracy supporters, who have been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. The detentions are part of a crackdown under Hong Kong's 2020 National Security Law, targeting those charged with "conspiracy to commit subversion." This development stems from a 2020 primary election organized by 47 former lawmakers and opposition activists, aimed at selecting the most viable candidates for a pan-democratic slate in the Legislative Council elections.

On social media platform X, Turgunjan Alawdun, President of the World Uyghur Congress, expressed concerns over the jailing of democracy advocates who take significant personal risks for democratic values. He criticized the Chinese government's actions, highlighting the continued restriction of fundamental rights and a shrinking civil society. Alawdun urged democratic nations to respond decisively to these erosions of global legal norms and the suppression of dissent by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The organization has appealed to democratic countries worldwide to voice opposition to these imprisonments. Beijing maintains that the security law is vital for safeguarding the economic success of Hong Kong, the region's financial hub. However, critics argue this law signifies the demise of the "one country, two systems" principle, a structure meant to guarantee certain freedoms when Hong Kong was returned to China in 1997. Notable arrests include Benny Tai, sentenced to 10 years for his role in organizing the primaries, Joshua Wong, serving four years, and Owen Chow, sentenced to seven years, according to Radio Free Asia reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)