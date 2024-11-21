Nikki Haley Challenges Trump's Pick of Tulsi Gabbard as DNI

In a bold move against the President-elect's decision, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley openly criticized the appointment of Tulsi Gabbard as the next Director of National Intelligence. Haley accused Gabbard of harboring sympathetic views towards hostile nations such as Russia, Syria, Iran, and China.

Haley's criticism, shared via a podcast on her X handle, highlighted Gabbard's resistance to the cancellation of the Iran nuclear deal and her opposition to sanctions and designations targeting Iran's military. Haley pointedly recalled Gabbard's scrutiny of Qasem Soleimani's labeling as an orchestrator of violence in Iran.

Furthering her rationale, Haley accused Gabbard of defending adversarial countries and criticized her previous calls to end the trade war with China and limit President Trump's military actions against Iran. Emphasizing the importance of impartial intelligence leaders, Haley questioned Gabbard's suitability for the role.

(With inputs from agencies.)