Trade Tensions at Fulbari Border Amid Bangladesh Turmoil

The ongoing political unrest in Bangladesh has disrupted trade at the Fulbari Indo-Bangladesh border, affecting import and export activities. Limited trade, reduced tourism, and financial challenges underscore the need for governmental intervention to restore economic stability between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:03 IST
Turmoil in Bangladesh has severely impacted trade at Fulbari Indo-Bangladesh border (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating political turmoil in Bangladesh, trade at the Fulbari Indo-Bangladesh border has been severely disrupted, significantly impacting import and export operations between India and Bangladesh. Traders report economic difficulties due to a financial crunch in Bangladesh that has led to a sharp decline in trade activities.

Exports of boulders and stone chips from India to Bangladesh have plummeted to a mere 10 to 15 percent. In addition, the Fulbari Integrated Check Post (ICP) sees only a few Bangladeshis entering India for medical purposes, leaving exchange counters nearly deserted. The tourist industry has also taken a hit, with fewer Bangladeshi visitors heading to Darjeeling and Sikkim following restrictions on tourist visas, leading to significant losses for tour operators.

Brij Kishore Prasad, Secretary of the North Bengal Exporters Association, expressed crisis concerns over the situation in Bangladesh which has resulted in financial disruptions. Some regional exporters have taken legal action to recover funds while welcoming bilateral agreements to resume rice trade. Traders like Suvankar Naskar are calling for immediate governmental intervention to stabilize trade at Fulbari, urging both nations to facilitate normalcy amid a fluid political landscape.

The turmoil, marked by the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after violent student-led protests, has plunged Bangladesh into a state of uncertainty and financial crisis, highlighting an urgent need for resolution and collaboration in trade between the two neighbors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

