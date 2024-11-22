White House Responds to Allegations Against Adani, Emphasizes Strong US-India Ties

The White House has expressed awareness of allegations leveled against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, who faces indictment in New York over a suspected multibillion-dollar bribery and fraud scheme. During a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated her confidence that both the United States and India could manage the situation without undermining their strong partnership.

"We're aware of these allegations," Jean-Pierre stated, directing further queries to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Department of Justice (DOJ) for specifics concerning the charges against Adani Group. She emphasized that the US-India relationship remains robust and is built on a solid foundation anchored in ties between the people and cooperation on global issues.

Jean-Pierre further asserted confidence in the two nations' capacity to navigate the allegations as they have with prior issues. She noted that while the SEC and DOJ are suited to address specifics, the foundation of US-India ties remains unaffected. Meanwhile, the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York unveiled criminal charges against Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, and other executives related to an alleged bribery scheme.

The Adani Group has vigorously denied the bribery allegations, which were put forth by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, asserting their baselessness. "The charges against directors of Adani Green are denied and unfounded," proclaimed an Adani Group spokesperson, emphasizing their intent to seek all legal remedies.

The group further accentuated the legal process, underlining that the DOJ itself noted the charges remain allegations until proven otherwise, with defendants presumed innocent. Adani Group declared it would engage all possible legal avenues in response to the situation. (ANI)

