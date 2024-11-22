India-CARICOM Summit: Leaders Outline New Era of Cooperation
Prime Minister Modi and Saint Lucia's PM Pierre engaged in comprehensive discussions during the India-CARICOM Summit. Focus was on strengthening bilateral ties in education, health, renewable energy, and more. Modi's seven-point plan highlighted cooperation in agriculture, climate change, innovation, and maritime security to uplift CARICOM nations.
- Country:
- Guyana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and Saint Lucia's Prime Minister Philip Pierre convened on the fringes of the second India-CARICOM Summit, held in Guyana. According to an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the talks were characterized as 'productive' and took place on November 20.
During the meeting, the leaders delved into multiple spheres of cooperation ranging from education, healthcare, renewable energy, and cultural exchanges like cricket and yoga. PM Modi, in a post on social media platform X, highlighted that the dialogue aimed at fostering trade relations and boosting collaboration in sectors like healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and energy.
PM Pierre expressed gratitude towards PM Modi's seven-point agenda intended to fortify the India-CARICOM partnership, revolving around key areas such as capacity building, renewable energy, climate resilience, and maritime security. This dialogue followed a recent engagement between India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and St Lucia's Foreign Minister Alva Baptiste at the UNGA 79 session in New York, further underlining the deepening bilateral ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chemist Warehouse Triumphs: Sigma Healthcare Merger Approved
HealthEdge Expands in Bangalore: Boosting Innovation in Healthcare Technology
India's Power Surge: Pioneering the Future of Renewable Energy
ACME Solar and Hexa Climate Win Big in NTPC's Renewable Energy Bid
Diwakar Bhowmik Joins MyHealthcare as Co-Founder and COO