India-CARICOM Summit: Leaders Outline New Era of Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and Saint Lucia's Prime Minister Philip Pierre convened on the fringes of the second India-CARICOM Summit, held in Guyana. According to an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the talks were characterized as 'productive' and took place on November 20.

During the meeting, the leaders delved into multiple spheres of cooperation ranging from education, healthcare, renewable energy, and cultural exchanges like cricket and yoga. PM Modi, in a post on social media platform X, highlighted that the dialogue aimed at fostering trade relations and boosting collaboration in sectors like healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and energy.

PM Pierre expressed gratitude towards PM Modi's seven-point agenda intended to fortify the India-CARICOM partnership, revolving around key areas such as capacity building, renewable energy, climate resilience, and maritime security. This dialogue followed a recent engagement between India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and St Lucia's Foreign Minister Alva Baptiste at the UNGA 79 session in New York, further underlining the deepening bilateral ties.

