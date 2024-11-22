Putin's Hypersonic Missile Launch Escalates Russia-West Tensions

In a bold move that raises international tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed the successful test of a hypersonic missile in Ukraine, which boasts no existing countermeasures. Putin warns that Moscow reserves the right to strike Western nations providing weapons to Kyiv, escalating an already volatile situation.

The Oreshnik missile, capable of carrying conventional or nuclear warheads, targeted a defense site in Dnepr. Employing this missile style for the first time, Russia promises to pre-announce future launches to warn civilians. The Pentagon criticized Russia's actions, labeling them as a dangerous and reckless escalation.

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the missile launch as a violation of the United Nations Charter, the U.S. continues to support Ukraine with military aid. The updated Russian nuclear doctrine hints at further tension, outlining circumstances under which it might authorize a nuclear response. The international community watches closely as the geopolitical landscape shifts precariously.

(With inputs from agencies.)