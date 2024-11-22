Left Menu

ICC Accuses Israeli Leaders of War Crimes, Netanyahu Labels Ruling 'Modern Dreyfus Trial'

The ICC has issued arrest warrants for Israeli PM Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Gallant, accusing them of war crimes in Gaza. Netanyahu condemned the charges, comparing them to the Dreyfus trial, while defending Israel's actions. He criticized the ICC's focus on Israel while overlooking other conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 10:19 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 10:19 IST
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo X/@netanyahu). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague has taken a bold step by issuing arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. The court accuses them of committing "crimes against humanity and war crimes," with charges including the targeting of civilians and imposing starvation policies in Gaza.

In response, Prime Minister Netanyahu denounced the ICC's decision as 'antisemitic' through a social media statement, comparing it to the historical Dreyfus trial. He posted a video on his X handle, asserting, "The antisemitic decision of the international court in The Hague is a modern Dreyfus trial, and it will end the same way." Netanyahu related the current situation to the false treason charges French Jewish officer Alfred Dreyfus faced in the past and referenced Emile Zola's essay J'accuse in his defense, accusing the ICC of repeating the offense by alleging him and Gallant of intentionally targeting civilians.

Netanyahu ardently defended Israel's military stance in Gaza, arguing that the efforts were made to minimize civilian casualties. He highlighted measures such as sending millions of warnings to Gaza's residents to avoid danger, while accusing Hamas of using civilians as human shields. He refuted claims of enforcing starvation, emphasizing that Israel has supplied substantial food aid to Gaza, asserting, "We've supplied Gaza with 700,000 tons of food... 3,200 calories for every man, woman, and child." He also mentioned that Israel facilitated vaccinating 97 percent of Gaza's population against polio and questioned the ICC's allegations by asking, "What in God's name are they talking about in The Hague?"

The Israeli Prime Minister criticized the ICC for its perceived focus on Israel, lamenting its inaction against war crimes in nations like Iran, Syria, and Yemen, and rebuked its failure to address Hamas's role in the Gaza conflict. Netanyahu declared, "No biassed anti-Israel decision in The Hague will prevent the State of Israel from defending its citizens." Thanking allies, especially the United States, he reiterated Israel's non-recognition of the ICC's jurisdiction and pledged, "We will continue to do everything we must to defend our citizens and our state against Iran's Axis of terror, which includes Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and others."

In a further call to action, Netanyahu asserted, "Our enemies are your enemies, and our victory will be your victory--the victory of civilization over barbarism and tyranny."

(With inputs from agencies.)

