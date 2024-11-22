India and Australia Strengthen Defence Ties Through Landmark Air Talks

The Indian Air Force and the Royal Australian Air Force recently embarked on their 11th Air Staff Talks in New Delhi from November 19 to 20. Shared on X by the Indian Air Force, the meeting was geared toward elevating defence cooperation.

The discussions were led by the Deputy Chief of the Royal Australian Air Force, marking significant progress in the bilateral ties between India and Australia. This initiative follows closely on the heels of 'AustraHind', a joint military exercise in Maharashtra's Pune that concluded earlier this month.

Defence engagements between the two nations have seen an uptick, with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also discussing future collaborations with his Australian counterpart at a recent ASEAN summit. Both Prime Ministers, in a G20 summit dialogue, reinforced their commitment to the Quad for enhancing Indo-Pacific security.

(With inputs from agencies.)