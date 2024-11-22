Left Menu

India and Australia Strengthen Defence Ties Through Landmark Air Talks

India and Australia held their 11th Air Staff Talks in New Delhi, emphasizing growing defence collaborations. The event underscored the strong bond and strategic alignment between the nations, contributing to stability in the Indo-Pacific. Recent joint military drills further highlight this bolstering relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 11:34 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 11:34 IST
India and Australia Strengthen Defence Ties Through Landmark Air Talks
The meeting between the Royal Australian Air Force and the Indian Air Force officers during the Staff Talks (Photo/ X @IAF_MCC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force and the Royal Australian Air Force recently embarked on their 11th Air Staff Talks in New Delhi from November 19 to 20. Shared on X by the Indian Air Force, the meeting was geared toward elevating defence cooperation.

The discussions were led by the Deputy Chief of the Royal Australian Air Force, marking significant progress in the bilateral ties between India and Australia. This initiative follows closely on the heels of 'AustraHind', a joint military exercise in Maharashtra's Pune that concluded earlier this month.

Defence engagements between the two nations have seen an uptick, with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also discussing future collaborations with his Australian counterpart at a recent ASEAN summit. Both Prime Ministers, in a G20 summit dialogue, reinforced their commitment to the Quad for enhancing Indo-Pacific security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024