Iran Activates Advanced Centrifuges Amid Tensions with IAEA

Iran has announced the activation of advanced centrifuges to enrich uranium in response to a contentious resolution by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This move is seen as a direct reaction to what Iran's government describes as a politically-driven action against Tehran.

In a joint statement by Iran's Foreign Ministry and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, the government declared that technical cooperation with the IAEA would continue, albeit under a cloud of tension. The statement reinforced Iran's determination to pursue a nuclear program for peaceful purposes while safeguarding national interests.

The IAEA resolution, supported by several Western nations, including France, Germany, the UK, and the US, follows close on the heels of IAEA chief Rafael Grossi's visit to Tehran. The Iranian envoy to the UN has condemned the resolution and advocates for diplomatic fairness.

