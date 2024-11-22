Left Menu

Iran Activates Advanced Centrifuges Amid Tensions with IAEA

In defiance of a new resolution by the IAEA, Iran has initiated the activation of advanced centrifuges to enrich uranium, claiming the decision to be politically influenced. Despite the tensions, Iran affirms its commitment to peaceful nuclear development and continues cooperation with the IAEA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:35 IST
Iran Activates Advanced Centrifuges Amid Tensions with IAEA
A file photo of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei visiting Iranian centrifuges in Tehran (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran has announced the activation of advanced centrifuges to enrich uranium in response to a contentious resolution by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This move is seen as a direct reaction to what Iran's government describes as a politically-driven action against Tehran.

In a joint statement by Iran's Foreign Ministry and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, the government declared that technical cooperation with the IAEA would continue, albeit under a cloud of tension. The statement reinforced Iran's determination to pursue a nuclear program for peaceful purposes while safeguarding national interests.

The IAEA resolution, supported by several Western nations, including France, Germany, the UK, and the US, follows close on the heels of IAEA chief Rafael Grossi's visit to Tehran. The Iranian envoy to the UN has condemned the resolution and advocates for diplomatic fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024