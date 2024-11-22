Sharjah Celebrates 53rd Eid Al Etihad with Grandeur and Unity
The 53rd Eid Al Etihad event in Sharjah showcased national pride and unity with performances reflecting the UAE's vision, prosperity, and values. Held at Sharjah National Park, the ceremony included congratulatory messages to UAE's leadership and emphasized Sharjah's cultural heritage, setting the tone for nationwide celebrations.
Sharjah commemorated its 53rd Eid Al Etihad with an event that radiated national pride and unity at the Sharjah National Park. Organized by the Sharjah Eid Al Etihad Committee, the festivities kicked off with the UAE national anthem and an official welcome for a diverse array of guests, signifying the unity between Emiratis and expatriates.
The event unfolded with enthralling performances, beginning with 'Zayed's Dream,' a tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's vision for the union. This was followed by 'Home of Pride,' mirroring the UAE's prosperity, and 'Sanabel Al Khair,' emphasizing values of kindness and unity. A segment dedicated to Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi honored his continuous support of Sharjah's growth and pioneering efforts.
Concluding with an honor roll for contributors, the event was a celebration of national values and unity. Khalid Al Midfa, Chairman of the organizing committee, expressed a commitment to showcasing Sharjah's cultural richness and invited everyone to partake in the ongoing festival of national spirit running through November 21 to December 2.
