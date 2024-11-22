Strengthening Ties: General Dwivedi's Visit to Nepal

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, is currently undertaking a five-day official visit to Nepal. As part of his diplomatic engagements, he paid courtesy calls on Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Defence Minister Manvir Rai. During these meetings, discussions focused on ongoing traditions and future collaboration.

The Prime Minister's Secretariat highlighted Oli's appreciation for the continued tradition of exchanging Honorary General ranks between Nepal and India's armies. General Dwivedi, honored with this rank on Thursday by President Ramchandra Paudel, expressed his commitment to enhancing Indo-Nepal relations, reinforcing this historic military bond.

Included in his itinerary was a mountain flight, a visit to the Nepali Army Command and Staff College at Shivapuri, and a series of discussions with General Ashok Raj Sigdel, his Nepali counterpart. The visit underscores the strong bilateral ties and mutual interests in defense cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)