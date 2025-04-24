Left Menu

Nintendo's Switch 2 Sparks Unprecedented Demand in Japan

Nintendo has received 2.2 million applications for its Switch 2 console in Japan, well exceeding initial expectations. This high demand suggests that the new gaming device will be challenging to obtain for months. Nintendo faces supply chain challenges amid geopolitical tensions, as it prepares for a record-breaking launch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 07:08 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 07:08 IST
Nintendo's Switch 2 Sparks Unprecedented Demand in Japan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nintendo's newest console, the Switch 2, has captured the imagination of gamers in Japan, logging 2.2 million applications for purchase through its lottery system. The surge in demand indicates immense consumer enthusiasm, exceeding the company's projections.

The rush has impacted shares, which rose 5% in Tokyo. Experts, like Serkan Toto of Kantan Games, predict a potential sellout upon launch with difficulties in acquiring the device persisting for months. The gaming giant now faces the challenge of managing an intricate supply chain amid international trade tensions.

Nintendo aims to meet consumer demand despite the geopolitical landscape affecting its manufacturing plans. Prices are set at $449.99 in the United States, while Japanese versions are priced at 49,980 yen for a single-language option. This launch follows the original Switch's success, which sold over 150 million units worldwide, marking a potential record-breaking cycle for Nintendo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025