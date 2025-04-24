Bribery Allegations: Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in Indicted

South Korean prosecutors announced on Thursday the indictment of former President Moon Jae-in on bribery charges linked to his former son-in-law's employment at a Thai airline. The case has sent ripples through political circles in South Korea.

The Jeonju District Prosecutors' Office disclosed that both Moon and former lawmaker Lee Sang-jik are facing charges. Lee, in addition to bribery, is charged with breach of trust. The investigation focuses on whether favors were exchanged between Moon and Lee around 2018-2020, resulting in lucrative employment at a Thai-based corporation that Lee was involved with.

The prosecution claims the salary awarded to Moon's son-in-law as executive director at the corporation was irregular and amounts to a bribe for the then-president. Attempts to reach Moon, Lee, and their legal teams for comments have so far been unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)