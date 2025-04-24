Bribery Allegations: Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in Indicted
Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in has been indicted for bribery concerning the appointment of his former son-in-law at a Thai airline. The indictment also includes former lawmaker Lee Sang-jik for bribery and breach of trust, relating to an alleged exchange of favors between Moon and Lee.
South Korean prosecutors announced on Thursday the indictment of former President Moon Jae-in on bribery charges linked to his former son-in-law's employment at a Thai airline. The case has sent ripples through political circles in South Korea.
The Jeonju District Prosecutors' Office disclosed that both Moon and former lawmaker Lee Sang-jik are facing charges. Lee, in addition to bribery, is charged with breach of trust. The investigation focuses on whether favors were exchanged between Moon and Lee around 2018-2020, resulting in lucrative employment at a Thai-based corporation that Lee was involved with.
The prosecution claims the salary awarded to Moon's son-in-law as executive director at the corporation was irregular and amounts to a bribe for the then-president. Attempts to reach Moon, Lee, and their legal teams for comments have so far been unsuccessful.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Spy Allegations Intensify: Swedish Prosecutors Pursue Detention in Uyghur Espionage Case
Prosecutors Drop Gun Charge Against Alleged MS-13 Leader
Prosecutors Drop Gun Charge Against Alleged MS-13 Leader
Prosecutors Resign Amid Pressure in Adams Corruption Case
New York Prosecutors Resign Amid Controversy in Eric Adams Case