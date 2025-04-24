Left Menu

U.S. and Ukraine: An Economic Partnership in Turbulent Times

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with Ukrainian leadership to stress the urgency of forming an economic partnership. Washington threatens to abandon peace negotiations with Russia unless progress is made. Discussions also focused on a minerals deal, amidst continued tensions between Trump and Zelenskiy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 06:50 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 06:50 IST
U.S. and Ukraine: An Economic Partnership in Turbulent Times
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a crucial meeting this week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urged Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko to expedite the signing of an economic partnership with the United States. The U.S. Treasury Department underscored the importance of swift action amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Time is of the essence, as Washington has made it clear that any further delays could result in the U.S. pulling back from efforts to mediate a peace settlement between Russia and Ukraine. President Donald Trump remains hopeful for the completion of a minerals agreement with Kyiv, a deal that faltered earlier this year due to diplomatic disagreements during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to the Oval Office.

The geopolitical landscape remains tense, with Russian President Vladimir Putin demanding significant concessions from Ukraine, including renouncing NATO aspirations and accepting territorial losses. Meanwhile, tensions were reignited as Trump criticized Zelenskiy over the ongoing occupation of Crimea by Russia, a territory controversially annexed in 2014. The situation is further complicated by Russia's broader invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025