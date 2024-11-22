Left Menu

Dubai Airports Poised for Rainy Season Surge and Record-Breaking Passenger Numbers

Dubai Airports is gearing up for increased passenger traffic during the rainy season, with expectations of handling over 23.2 million passengers in the last quarter. Collaborative plans, supported by data insights, aim to accommodate the seasonal surge, with projections showing continued growth in the coming years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 23:37 IST
Dubai airport (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai Airports is preparing for an anticipated surge in passenger traffic during the upcoming rainy season. As the holiday period boosts travel, the airport is expected to handle more than 23.2 million passengers in the final quarter, according to Chief Operating Officer Majed Al Joker.

To manage this forecasted influx, Al Joker revealed a focus on collaboration with strategic partners and government agencies. He underscored the importance of regular meetings and advanced planning, utilizing passenger data analysis to ensure readiness for the seasonal increase in activity.

Looking ahead, Dubai Airports anticipates sustained growth, with projections of over 94 million passengers in 2025 and exceeding 97 million in 2026. The aim is to reach 100 million passengers between 2027 and 2028. The airport recorded significant growth with 23.7 million passengers in the third quarter, marking a rise from the previous quarter's figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

