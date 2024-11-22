Dubai Airports Poised for Rainy Season Surge and Record-Breaking Passenger Numbers

Dubai Airports is preparing for an anticipated surge in passenger traffic during the upcoming rainy season. As the holiday period boosts travel, the airport is expected to handle more than 23.2 million passengers in the final quarter, according to Chief Operating Officer Majed Al Joker.

To manage this forecasted influx, Al Joker revealed a focus on collaboration with strategic partners and government agencies. He underscored the importance of regular meetings and advanced planning, utilizing passenger data analysis to ensure readiness for the seasonal increase in activity.

Looking ahead, Dubai Airports anticipates sustained growth, with projections of over 94 million passengers in 2025 and exceeding 97 million in 2026. The aim is to reach 100 million passengers between 2027 and 2028. The airport recorded significant growth with 23.7 million passengers in the third quarter, marking a rise from the previous quarter's figures.

