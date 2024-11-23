Mass Protests Erupt in Gilgit-Baltistan After Deadly Kurram District Attack
Thousands protested across Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, condemning a recent attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lower Kurram district that killed 42 and injured over 30. Demonstrators criticized government and law enforcement for failing to protect the Shia community and demanded swift action against militancy.
- Country:
- PoGB
Protests erupted across multiple areas of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday, as thousands took to the streets after prayers to decry a deadly attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lower Kurram district that claimed at least 42 lives and left more than 30 others wounded.
Rallies occurred in Skardu, Gilgit, and other regions, where participants showed support for the victims' families and demanded justice. Demonstrators voiced their frustration with the government and law enforcement agencies, criticizing their failure to protect citizens, according to local media reports.
In Skardu and Gilgit, protestors accused authorities of negligence in safeguarding the Shia community and demanded effective measures against militants. The rallies underscored the growing impatience within the community for robust government action to curb terrorism and ensure the safety of all residents.
