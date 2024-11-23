Left Menu

Sajid N Tarar Praises Modi's Leadership at Indian American Minority Group Launch

At the launch of the Association of Indian American Minorities in Maryland, Sajid N Tarar lauded PM Modi's leadership, expressing the need for similar leadership in Pakistan. AIAM honored Modi with an award for minority upliftment, promoting unity among Indian American diaspora in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 20:47 IST
Pakistani-American businessperson and political activist, Sajid N Tarar (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Pakistani-American entrepreneur and political activist Sajid N Tarar commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, highlighting the need for a similar figure in Pakistan, during an event in Maryland, US. Speaking at the launch of the Association of Indian American Minorities (AIAM), he noted India's emergence as the world's fifth-largest economy under Modi.

Tarar, addressing ANI, expressed his support for the AIAM initiative, which aims to represent minority communities including Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians. He applauded India's rapid economic progress and emphasized the necessity of a nationalist leader like Modi in Pakistan, while observing India's success story.

The AIAM, a new NGO, was inaugurated at Sligo Seventh-day Adventist Church, Maryland, to promote the welfare of Indian American minorities. Modi was awarded the Dr Martin Luther King Jr Global Peace Award for Minority Upliftment, recognizing his inclusive development efforts. AIAM Chairman Jasdip Singh aims to advance Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

