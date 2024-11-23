Sajid N Tarar Praises Modi's Leadership at Indian American Minority Group Launch

Pakistani-American entrepreneur and political activist Sajid N Tarar commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, highlighting the need for a similar figure in Pakistan, during an event in Maryland, US. Speaking at the launch of the Association of Indian American Minorities (AIAM), he noted India's emergence as the world's fifth-largest economy under Modi.

Tarar, addressing ANI, expressed his support for the AIAM initiative, which aims to represent minority communities including Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians. He applauded India's rapid economic progress and emphasized the necessity of a nationalist leader like Modi in Pakistan, while observing India's success story.

The AIAM, a new NGO, was inaugurated at Sligo Seventh-day Adventist Church, Maryland, to promote the welfare of Indian American minorities. Modi was awarded the Dr Martin Luther King Jr Global Peace Award for Minority Upliftment, recognizing his inclusive development efforts. AIAM Chairman Jasdip Singh aims to advance Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047.

