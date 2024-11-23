War Simulation Reveals Taiwan's Month-long Defense Requirement Against China

In a recent war simulation orchestrated by a US congressional committee and the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), findings suggest that Taiwan may need to hold off a Chinese invasion independently for a significant period. The exercise points out Taiwan could defend itself for potentially one to two months before US reinforcements could arrive.

Leading the simulation, CSIS defense expert Mark Cancian highlighted Taiwan's challenging mountainous terrain and strategic coastal corridors. He noted that Taiwan's northern region, an industrial hub, hosts its troops, posing a 'strategic dilemma' for China. China's options to invade include confronting robust defense near Taipei or easier landing in the south.

The war game, inspired by the Allied invasion of Italy, envisioned incremental territorial defenses and emphasized logistical challenges for China. Success for the People's Liberation Army would demand quick port or airfield captures, but US and Japanese forces' interventions could thwart these efforts, albeit at a high cost.

