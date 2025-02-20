Europe's Defense Awakening: A Call to Action
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urges Europe to establish its own defense policy after a shift in U.S. stance on Ukraine. President Trump labeled Ukraine's Zelenskiy a 'dictator' and pushed for rapid peace efforts, prompting concern amongst European leaders over autonomy and security postures.
The Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has called for Europe to swiftly develop its own defense policy in light of significant changes in the U.S.'s approach to Ukraine. Recent comments by U.S. President Donald Trump, labeling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as a 'dictator,' have created controversy and urged rapid peace measures.
Increasing tensions have led to European leaders being alarmed by the U.S. and Russia's peace talks held in Saudi Arabia, which excluded Ukraine. This exclusion and the suggestion by the U.S. for Europe to enhance its military contributions have provoked urgency for a unified European stance.
Mitsotakis, speaking at a conference in Thessaloniki, highlighted the necessity for Europe to establish a defense policy to diminish dependency on U.S. security provisions. European discussions continue, spurred by recent geopolitical and economic shifts, focusing on independent military strength.
