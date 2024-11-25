India Advocates Diplomacy Amidst West Asia and Ukraine Conflicts

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, expressed grave concerns over the escalating tensions in West Asia, emphasizing India's ongoing diplomatic efforts with Israel and Iran to de-escalate the conflict. Speaking at the MED Mediterranean Dialogues Conference in Rome, Jaishankar reiterated India's condemnation of terrorism and hostage-taking by Hamas, calling for a ceasefire.

Jaishankar underscored the importance of abiding by international humanitarian law, condemning the large-scale civilian casualties resulting from military actions. He stated, 'India unequivocally condemns terrorism and hostage-taking. Civilian casualties are unacceptable, and international humanitarian law must be respected. We should all support a ceasefire.'

Turning to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar stressed the urgency of finding a peaceful resolution through dialogue, not war, emphasizing the destabilizing effects of the ongoing crisis. He highlighted Prime Minister Modi's efforts to mediate, advocating for a stronger India-Mediterranean relationship to navigate the challenges of a multi-polar world.

