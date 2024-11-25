Left Menu

India Advocates Diplomacy Amidst West Asia and Ukraine Conflicts

Addressing the MED Mediterranean Dialogues Conference, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed diplomatic communication to resolve the West Asia conflict, condemning terrorism and large civilian casualties. He highlighted the need for dialogue in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, urging a stronger India-Mediterranean relationship amidst global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:23 IST
India Advocates Diplomacy Amidst West Asia and Ukraine Conflicts
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo/MEAYoutube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, expressed grave concerns over the escalating tensions in West Asia, emphasizing India's ongoing diplomatic efforts with Israel and Iran to de-escalate the conflict. Speaking at the MED Mediterranean Dialogues Conference in Rome, Jaishankar reiterated India's condemnation of terrorism and hostage-taking by Hamas, calling for a ceasefire.

Jaishankar underscored the importance of abiding by international humanitarian law, condemning the large-scale civilian casualties resulting from military actions. He stated, 'India unequivocally condemns terrorism and hostage-taking. Civilian casualties are unacceptable, and international humanitarian law must be respected. We should all support a ceasefire.'

Turning to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar stressed the urgency of finding a peaceful resolution through dialogue, not war, emphasizing the destabilizing effects of the ongoing crisis. He highlighted Prime Minister Modi's efforts to mediate, advocating for a stronger India-Mediterranean relationship to navigate the challenges of a multi-polar world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024