Tensions Rise as ISKCON Leader's Arrest Sparks Protests in Bangladesh

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, an ex-ISKCON leader, was arrested at Dhaka airport, inciting protests from the Hindu community. The arrest is tied to a sedition case involving the alleged disrespect to Bangladesh's national flag. The incident is drawing widespread attention to issues of freedom of expression in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 22:37 IST
Noida's ISKCON Temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a former leader of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), was apprehended at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday, as reported by The Daily Star. The arrest quickly ignited protests among Dhaka's Hindu community, causing a blockade at Shahbagh intersection.

The dramatic arrest was carried out by Detective Branch officers, tied to a case filed in Chattogram on October 31. This sedition case accuses Chinmoy and 18 others of dishonoring Bangladesh's national flag during an August rally, as noted by Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch Chief, Rezaul Karim Mallick.

The case, initiated by expelled BNP member Firoz Khan, highlights a rally incident where a saffron flag allegedly covered the national flag. This has prompted widespread protests, with numerous Hindu organizations demanding Chinmoy's release and expressing concerns over its impact on Bangladesh's global reputation for human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

