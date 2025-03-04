Shiv Sena Protests: Sedition Case Demanded Over Azmi's Aurangzeb Comments

Shiv Sena has announced a series of protests throughout the state in reaction to comments made by Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi regarding Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The party has called for a sedition case against Azmi and demanded his suspension from the Assembly for remarks perceived as glorifying Aurangzeb.

MLA Nilesh Narayan Rane criticized Azmi, alleging that he seeks attention by speaking 'nonsense' and disrespecting Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Rane emphasized that an apology would not suffice and recommended that Azmi be asked to resign or be suspended to learn a lesson.

Meanwhile, Abu Azmi defended his statement by claiming it was based on historical opinions, and expressed readiness to retract his comments if they offended anyone. He also suggested that the issue is being unduly politicised, affecting the functioning of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Azmi further faced legal challenges as a zero FIR was registered against him at Thane's Naupada Police Station and transferred to Mumbai following a complaint by Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske. Amidst rising tensions, the BJP has also criticized Azmi for his comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)