Left Menu

Tanweer Festival Concludes with a Mesmerizing Finale in the Mleiha Desert

The inaugural Tanweer Festival closed with a captivating finale that amazed over 6,000 attendees in Sharjah’s Mleiha desert. Curated by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, the festival highlighted cultural enlightenment, art, and shared humanity, leaving a profound impression over three days of Rumi-themed experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 23:04 IST
Tanweer Festival Concludes with a Mesmerizing Finale in the Mleiha Desert
Tanweer Festival concludes in Sharjah (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The debut edition of the Tanweer Festival in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, concluded on November 25, leaving over 6,000 attendees awestruck by its captivating final act. Held at the remarkable Mleiha desert, the event spanned three days, featuring a dynamic array of music, art, poetry, and other immersive experiences.

Running from November 22 to 24, the festival was curated by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi. It invited participants to engage with a Rumi-inspired theme titled 'Timeless Echoes of Love and Light.' Attendees were welcomed to a weekend that promised not just entertainment but an exploration of self, culture, and sustainability.

Reflecting on the inaugural event's success, Sheikha Bodour expressed gratitude and pride, emphasizing Tanweer Festival as a powerful movement that celebrated shared humanity and creativity. She lauded the festival's ability to transcend boundaries and unify people through art and connection, hoping it inspires a more compassionate and sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024