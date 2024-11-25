Tanweer Festival Concludes with a Mesmerizing Finale in the Mleiha Desert

The debut edition of the Tanweer Festival in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, concluded on November 25, leaving over 6,000 attendees awestruck by its captivating final act. Held at the remarkable Mleiha desert, the event spanned three days, featuring a dynamic array of music, art, poetry, and other immersive experiences.

Running from November 22 to 24, the festival was curated by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi. It invited participants to engage with a Rumi-inspired theme titled 'Timeless Echoes of Love and Light.' Attendees were welcomed to a weekend that promised not just entertainment but an exploration of self, culture, and sustainability.

Reflecting on the inaugural event's success, Sheikha Bodour expressed gratitude and pride, emphasizing Tanweer Festival as a powerful movement that celebrated shared humanity and creativity. She lauded the festival's ability to transcend boundaries and unify people through art and connection, hoping it inspires a more compassionate and sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)