Left Menu

Zayed Grand Camel Race 2024 Kicks Off in Abu Dhabi

The Zayed Grand Camel Race 2024, sponsored by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, commenced at Abu Dhabi's Al Wathba Camel Racetrack. The event was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan and several camel owners and fans from the UAE and GCC countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 23:20 IST
Zayed Grand Camel Race 2024 Kicks Off in Abu Dhabi
Zayed Grand Camel Race 2024 commences in Al Wathba . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The much-anticipated Zayed Grand Camel Race 2024 officially began on Monday at the Al Wathba Camel Racetrack in Abu Dhabi, under the auspices of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, the UAE President's Adviser and Chairman of the UAE Camel Racing Federation, graced the event, which drew the participation of numerous camel owners, breeders, and supporters from the UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Abdulla Mubarak Al Muhairi, Director of the UAE Camel Racing Federation, honored the victors of the 13-round heritage competition. The Zayed Grand Prize Camel Race anticipates the involvement of thousands of camel owners from across the UAE and GCC nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024