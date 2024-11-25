Zayed Grand Camel Race 2024 Kicks Off in Abu Dhabi

The much-anticipated Zayed Grand Camel Race 2024 officially began on Monday at the Al Wathba Camel Racetrack in Abu Dhabi, under the auspices of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, the UAE President's Adviser and Chairman of the UAE Camel Racing Federation, graced the event, which drew the participation of numerous camel owners, breeders, and supporters from the UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Abdulla Mubarak Al Muhairi, Director of the UAE Camel Racing Federation, honored the victors of the 13-round heritage competition. The Zayed Grand Prize Camel Race anticipates the involvement of thousands of camel owners from across the UAE and GCC nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)