Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Delhi Against Pakistan After Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Anti-Terror Action Forum staged a protest near the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi, condemning the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The protesters demanded Pakistan be declared a terrorist state. The Indian government announced several measures, including reducing diplomatic staff and suspending the Indus Waters Treaty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 12:51 IST
Protests Erupt in Delhi Against Pakistan After Pahalgam Terror Attack
Visuals from the protest near Pakistan High Commission, Delhi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Members of the Anti-Terror Action Forum and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gathered near the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Thursday, voicing their outrage over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Protesters brandished placards emblazoned with anti-Pakistan slogans and vowed to resist terrorism.

Several BJP leaders, including Delhi Assembly MLA Satish Upadhyay and ex-Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, participated in the demonstration. Vardhan urged the United Nations and the international community to officially label Pakistan as a state sponsor of terrorism, reflecting the sentiment of 1.4 billion Indians.

The Indian government responded to the Pahalgam attack by announcing a series of diplomatic actions, such as suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and reducing the diplomatic staff at both the Indian and Pakistani High Commissions. These measures aim to send a stern message to Pakistan concerning its alleged support for terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025