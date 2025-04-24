Protests Erupt in Delhi Against Pakistan After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Members of the Anti-Terror Action Forum and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gathered near the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Thursday, voicing their outrage over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Protesters brandished placards emblazoned with anti-Pakistan slogans and vowed to resist terrorism.

Several BJP leaders, including Delhi Assembly MLA Satish Upadhyay and ex-Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, participated in the demonstration. Vardhan urged the United Nations and the international community to officially label Pakistan as a state sponsor of terrorism, reflecting the sentiment of 1.4 billion Indians.

The Indian government responded to the Pahalgam attack by announcing a series of diplomatic actions, such as suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and reducing the diplomatic staff at both the Indian and Pakistani High Commissions. These measures aim to send a stern message to Pakistan concerning its alleged support for terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)