High-Profile Gold Smuggling Case: Supreme Court Transfers Trial

In a significant development in the gold smuggling case, the Supreme Court issued notices to four accused on Thursday, responding to a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) requesting the trial's transfer from Kerala to Karnataka.

Justices MM Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal, part of the bench, considered the submissions made by Additional Solicitor General S V Raju for the anti-money laundering body. The court asked the accused to respond within six weeks, scheduling the hearing for July post-summer break. At present, the ED's petition is directed at Sarith PS, Swapna Prabha Suresh, Sandeep Nair, and Shri M Sivasankar, with plans to involve other accused subsequently.

The central agency underscored concerns about a fair trial due to the accused's alleged close ties with senior Kerala officials. The investigation into the case, marked by the interception of gold worth Rs 15 crore from the UAE consulate's diplomatic baggage in July 2020, involves the National Investigation Agency, Customs, and the ED.

