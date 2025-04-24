Left Menu

High-Profile Gold Smuggling Case: Supreme Court Transfers Trial

The Supreme Court has issued notices to four accused in the gold smuggling case, as the Enforcement Directorate seeks to transfer the trial from Kerala to Karnataka. The ED alleges a possible lack of fair trial in Kerala due to connections between the accused and state officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 12:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the gold smuggling case, the Supreme Court issued notices to four accused on Thursday, responding to a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) requesting the trial's transfer from Kerala to Karnataka.

Justices MM Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal, part of the bench, considered the submissions made by Additional Solicitor General S V Raju for the anti-money laundering body. The court asked the accused to respond within six weeks, scheduling the hearing for July post-summer break. At present, the ED's petition is directed at Sarith PS, Swapna Prabha Suresh, Sandeep Nair, and Shri M Sivasankar, with plans to involve other accused subsequently.

The central agency underscored concerns about a fair trial due to the accused's alleged close ties with senior Kerala officials. The investigation into the case, marked by the interception of gold worth Rs 15 crore from the UAE consulate's diplomatic baggage in July 2020, involves the National Investigation Agency, Customs, and the ED.

(With inputs from agencies.)

