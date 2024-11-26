US Calls for Peaceful Protests Amidst Pakistan's Political Chaos

The US State Department has expressed its unwavering support for the Pakistani people's right to peacefully protest, urging the nation's authorities to uphold human rights and freedoms. During a State Department briefing, spokesperson Matthew Miller addressed questions about the escalating situation in Pakistan.

Imran Khan, the jailed former Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), has called for mass demonstrations across the nation, targeting Islamabad as the central protest ground. His party's agenda revolves around the revocation of the 26th Amendment, restoration of the Constitution, returning the 'stolen mandate', and releasing political prisoners.

Amid the ongoing unrest, violent clashes between protestors and police were reported as thousands marched towards the capital. The US has reiterated its stance on promoting freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, urging demonstrators to avoid violence while calling on Pakistani authorities to respect both human rights and constitutional law amid the country's turmoil.

Imran Khan remains incarcerated, having been in jail for more than 470 days. His wife, Bushra Bibi, on Monday rallied for his immediate release as PTI's convoys advanced towards Islamabad for the 'Final Call' protests, asserting that the demonstrations will persist until Khan is freed.

(With inputs from agencies.)