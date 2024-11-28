JI Leader Rehman Decries Crackdown, Urges True Democracy in Pakistan

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, a prominent figure in Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), criticised the government for deploying excessive force against political workers, describing it as a violation of democratic principles, The News International reported. In his statement on Wednesday, Rehman argued that such actions undermine constitutional mandates and expose an authoritarian agenda.

Rehman emphasized that peaceful protests are a constitutional right inherent to democratic values, asserting that the government holds no legitimate authority to suppress protesters through stringent crackdowns. He reiterated that true power should reside with those who genuinely win electoral contests, warning that imposing defeated individuals hinders economic development and democratic supremacy.

The JI leader also condemned the electoral malpractices ranging from local mayoral elections in Karachi to general elections, alleging widespread voter manipulation. He argued that the current government lacks people's support, suggesting PML-N, PPP, and MQM owe their positions to electoral fraud. He criticized the persistence of supporting corrupt entities, which he claims leads to ongoing failures.

Rehman called for the establishment of a judicial commission tasked with ensuring the creation of a government genuinely elected using 'Form 45'. He demanded the release of political prisoners and the repeal of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, reaffirming JI's commitment to genuine democratic practices as the cornerstone for progress and stability in Pakistan.

