Tense Vote Counting Underway in Crucial Irish Elections

As the vote counting commences in Ireland's general elections, exit polls indicate a tight race between the three main parties, with Sinn Fein holding a slight lead, reports Al Jazeera. The counting began at 09:00 GMT on Saturday, with partial results expected throughout the day, though final clarity may be days away due to Ireland's proportional representation system.

The Ipsos B&A exit poll, conducted on Friday, showed Sinn Fein, which advocates for Irish unity, leading with 21.1% of the vote. Meanwhile, the center-right governing partners, Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, garnered 21% and 19.5% respectively, as reported by Al Jazeera. Political scientist Eoin O'Malley from Dublin City University suggests that if these figures hold, the coalition partners might maintain power but will need support from smaller parties to secure an 88-seat majority.

Sinn Fein's leader, Mary Lou McDonald, hopes to oust the center-right with what she calls a 'historic day' for change in government. The recent term saw Fianna Fail and Fine Gael leaders rotate as Prime Minister, with the latter's Simon Harris most recently at the helm. Harris called for a snap election but faced setbacks after a viral video controversy.

The three-week campaign was dominated by debates on public spending, housing, the cost of living, and immigration. Fine Gael and Fianna Fail focused on their pro-business agendas, emphasizing continuity amidst international uncertainties. Ireland's economic model hinges on foreign direct investment and corporate taxes from U.S. giants. Concerns arise as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatens tariffs and tax repatriation.

In the 2020 elections, Sinn Fein won the popular vote but struggled to form a government, resulting in Fine Gael retaining power through a deal with Fianna Fail. Al Jazeera notes that in 2023, Sinn Fein faced declining support over its progressive social policies as immigration played a key role in the election. Nevertheless, it campaigned strongly on housing, positing itself as an alternative to the longstanding power exchange between Fine Gael and Fianna Fail since Ireland's 1921 independence.

