China's Strategic Playbook: Learning from Russia to Counter Potential Sanctions in Taiwan Conflict

In a strategic move, China has set up an interagency group focused on understanding Russia's techniques for circumventing Western sanctions imposed following its Ukraine invasion. As reported by The Wall Street Journal, this initiative is designed to equip China against future economic sanctions that could arise during a Taiwan conflict, illustrating Beijing's awareness of its possible economic vulnerabilities, according to Taiwan News.

The team, overseen by Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, head of the Central Financial Commission, has been studying how Russia maintained economic stability amid stringent sanctions. Chinese officials have ventured to Moscow, meeting with key Russian institutions such as the Central Bank and Finance Ministry to gather insights. This endeavor highlights Beijing's determination to apply Russia's strategies, which include oil exports, trade redirection, and non-Western alliances.

Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Centre, remarked that Russia serves as a 'sandbox' for China to learn about sanctions management. Despite achieving a degree of economic resilience, replicating Russia's model on a grander scale poses challenges for China due to its extensive integration into global supply chains and dependencies on Western markets, as reported by Taiwan News.

(With inputs from agencies.)