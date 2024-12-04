Israel and Philippines Forge New Tourism Partnership

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 4 (ANI/TPS): In a bid to bolster tourism from the Philippines, Israel's Minister of Tourism, Haim Katz, signed a memorandum of understanding with his Philippine counterpart during his visit to Manila. This strategic agreement aims to enhance collaboration between the two countries in areas including marketing, aviation, and digital innovation.

During his stay, Minister Katz is also scheduled to address the annual conference of the local travel agents association and hold talks with key figures such as journalists, opinion leaders, church officials, and the president of Philippine Airlines. The Philippines ranks as the fifth largest source of tourists to Israel, with approximately 40,000 visitors in 2024, primarily for religious tourism.

This new memorandum builds on a tourism agreement dating back to 1987, and it lays the groundwork for an expanded partnership. As the Christian jubilee year approaches in 2025, Israel seeks to capitalize on this unique opportunity to attract more Christian tourists from the Philippines, underscoring the country's status as a top destination. Katz emphasized the resilience of tourist flows from the Philippines, even during crises, and expressed commitment to strengthening these ties further.

