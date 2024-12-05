Left Menu

ENOC's HTL Completes Strategic Pipeline Project in Singapore, Boosting Energy Infrastructure

Horizon Terminals Limited has successfully completed a major pipeline connectivity project in Singapore, enhancing energy infrastructure and operational efficiency. The collaboration between Horizon Singapore Terminals and Jurong Port Universal Terminal reduces costs, mitigates operational risks, and promotes sustainable operations by decreasing reliance on short-range shipping.

Updated: 05-12-2024 09:45 IST
Representative Image (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
Horizon Terminals Limited (HTL), a subsidiary of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), has announced the successful completion of a crucial pipeline connectivity project in Singapore. The endeavor, pioneered by Horizon Singapore Terminals Pte Ltd (HSTPL) and Jurong Port Universal Terminal Pte Ltd (JPUT), bolsters HTL's international reach while significantly advancing Singapore's oil and petroleum infrastructure.

The project involves a newly constructed pipe rack that connects both terminals, featuring a 24-inch pipeline for Fuel Oil and a 20-inch pipeline for Clean Petroleum Products. This advanced infrastructure not only reduces operational risks but also shortens transfer times between the two terminals, bringing about considerable cost savings for customers. The first successful pipeline transfer occurred in January 2024.

The initiative also strengthens the longstanding partnership between Horizon Singapore Terminals, built in 2006, and Jurong Port Universal Terminal, established in 2007. Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, highlighted the global significance of this project, which, according to JPUT CEO Loh Wei, reduces marine traffic and supports sustainable operations by decreasing carbon emissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

