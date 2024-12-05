Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Two-State Solution Support Amidst Gaza Conflict

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaffirmed India's support for a two-state solution in the Israel-Palestine conflict while addressing the Rajya Sabha. India's abstentions from certain UN resolutions were explained as a response to the omission of key issues like terrorism and hostage-taking. India continues to aid Palestine economically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:40 IST
In a firm reiteration of India's foreign policy stance, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Rajya Sabha on India's enduring support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. Jaishankar clarified India's abstention from voting on specific United Nations resolutions, asserting that the resolutions neglected critical matters like terrorism and hostage situations.

Responding to queries, Jaishankar explained that while India backs the two-state solution, it is not a member of the International Criminal Court, rendering ICC decisions non-binding. He emphasized India's ongoing financial support to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), highlighting a substantial increase in aid over recent years.

Jaishankar also addressed India's abstention from certain UN resolutions concerning Gaza, pinpointing flaws in the resolutions' language that overlooked terrorism. As a terrorism-affected nation itself, India cannot endorse resolutions that minimize the impact of terrorism, advocating instead for well-rounded resolutions acknowledging all facets, including humanitarian considerations and civilian protection.

